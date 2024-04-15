Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 530 ($6.71) target price on the stock.

Atalaya Mining Trading Up 0.3 %

ATYM opened at GBX 430.50 ($5.45) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 356.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 334.01. Atalaya Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 281 ($3.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 444.50 ($5.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The company has a market cap of £602.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1,871.74, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.65.

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

