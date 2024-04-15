Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Short Interest Update

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 440,500 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 349,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aterian

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aterian by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,211,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 133,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aterian by 15.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,772,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 375,488 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aterian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aterian by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 69,690 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aterian by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 98,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Aterian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATER traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.22. 61,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,119. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95. Aterian has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian ( NASDAQ:ATER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). Aterian had a negative return on equity of 78.29% and a negative net margin of 52.30%. The company had revenue of $32.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aterian will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company's platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling, and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty; hOmeLabs; Aussie Health; Mueller; Pursteam; Healing Solutions; and Photo Paper Direct brands.

