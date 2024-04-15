Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Trading Up 3.2%

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $177.36 and last traded at $177.12. 77,124 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 445,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Atkore from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Atkore Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.57 and its 200-day moving average is $151.39.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.05 million. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Atkore’s payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In related news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total value of $1,037,792.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $1,144,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 6,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,792.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,822,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,124,751 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Atkore by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

