Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 269 Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 39.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 393.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,789 shares in the last quarter.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.88. The stock had a trading volume of 28,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,282. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.89 million, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.86 and its 200 day moving average is $75.98.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

