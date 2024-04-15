Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,854 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.47. 451,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,180. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $35.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

