Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys 162 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,972,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,466,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,299,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $219.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,073,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,752,629. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.37. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.09. The stock has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 0.13.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

