Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Grows Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 152,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 27,303 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCB traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.00. 9,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,370. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.56. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $55.47 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $899.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

