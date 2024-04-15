Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Invests $298,000 in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,987. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average of $40.51. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $41.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

