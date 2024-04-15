Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 113,495.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,140,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,288 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Broadcom by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,343,631,000 after buying an additional 1,228,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $33.32 on Monday, reaching $1,310.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,304. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,303.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,107.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,255.18.

Read Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.