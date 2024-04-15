Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Makes New $227,000 Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. owned about 0.08% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $684,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $654,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,475,000. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 0.8 %

FDEC stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.77. The company had a trading volume of 199,136 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $742.01 million, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.73.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

