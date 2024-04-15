Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 209 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.8% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,254,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,761. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.29 and a 200 day moving average of $74.78.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

