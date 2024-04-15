Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Purchases New Shares in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 49.9% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of PBR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.71. The company had a trading volume of 17,355,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,374,443. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $27.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 24.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

