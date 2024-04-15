AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Increased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 145.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $55.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,906.74. The company had a trading volume of 74,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,037. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,988.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,746.30. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $24.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.98 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total transaction of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,583 shares of company stock valued at $60,056,012. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AZO shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,089.61.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

