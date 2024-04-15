Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Trading 5.9% Higher

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.08 and last traded at $16.94. 318,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,192,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

AVDL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

