Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid
Avangrid Price Performance
NYSE:AGR opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.19. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56. Avangrid has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Avangrid Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 86.70%.
Avangrid Company Profile
Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.
Read More
