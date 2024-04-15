AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Short Interest Update

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 726,200 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 590,700 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 165,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AVITA Medical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,360,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 1,240.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 249,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 75,436 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 11,571 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of AVITA Medical from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

AVITA Medical Trading Down 4.3 %

RCEL stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 523,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,126. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AVITA Medical has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $21.70.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 70.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AVITA Medical will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AVITA Medical

(Get Free Report)

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.