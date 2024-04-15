Axie Infinity Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $69.66 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $6.95 or 0.00010870 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $995.47 million and approximately $69.66 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00010568 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001319 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63,872.70 or 0.99900702 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012610 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010936 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003172 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,234,886 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 143,223,816.83125615 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.12319227 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 442 active market(s) with $73,837,250.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.