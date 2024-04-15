AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) PT Lowered to $57.00

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

AXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.33.

Shares of AXS opened at $61.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $51.61 and a 1-year high of $65.86.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $4.19. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other news, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at $570,647.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 177.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

