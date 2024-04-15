Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target Increased to $365.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $365.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $312.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $310.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.25. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $329.87. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 135.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

