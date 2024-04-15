B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.65. 99,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,311,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

B. Riley Financial Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $619.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $346.51 million for the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.68%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 137.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the first quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.