Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKR. Barclays cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.87.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.45. 7,535,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,949,476. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $425,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

