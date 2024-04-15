Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,787 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,379,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 981.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 184,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 167,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,855,000 after purchasing an additional 902,351 shares during the last quarter. 28.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $2.94 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 12.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.32 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 172.63%. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue was up 131.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BLDP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.97.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

