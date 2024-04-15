Ballast Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ballast Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $329.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $268.10. The company had a trading volume of 397,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,338. The firm has a market cap of $143.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.55.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

