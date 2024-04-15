Ballast Advisors LLC Has $166,000 Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ballast Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IEF traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.54. 5,755,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,960,685. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.59.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2758 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

