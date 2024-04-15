Ballast Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 0.6% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $317.04. The stock had a trading volume of 958,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,113. The company has a market capitalization of $212.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.68 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $360.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.00.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,146,998. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price objective (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Accenture

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.