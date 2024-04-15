Ballast Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Ballast Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505,853 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270,435 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,620,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,314 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,157,000 after acquiring an additional 551,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

TLT stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.71. 21,304,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,166,445. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $107.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.44.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3124 per share. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.