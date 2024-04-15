Ballast Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,621 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.71.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.79. 2,794,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,286,086. The company has a market cap of $97.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.61. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $84.29 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

