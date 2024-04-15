Ballast Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Ballast Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,822,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 252,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.28.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE HLT traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.14. 354,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,633. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.43 and a 52 week high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

