Bank of America Boosts Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $63.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SLB. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.31.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.5 %

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,895,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,239,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average of $52.62.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.