Bank of America Increases Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $104.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Bank of America from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.75. 472,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,076. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.69 and a 200 day moving average of $96.16. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $105.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $2,526,011.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,958.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $2,526,011.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,958.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 41,804 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1,474.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,379,000 after purchasing an additional 218,501 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 109,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,246 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,291,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,645,000 after purchasing an additional 61,090 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.