Bank of America Lowers Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $34.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Bank of America from $35.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WERN. Barclays lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

NASDAQ:WERN traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $36.14. 192,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,180. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,021,000 after acquiring an additional 565,193 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,518,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,541,000 after acquiring an additional 54,392 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,973,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,369,000 after acquiring an additional 282,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,811,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,484,000 after acquiring an additional 33,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,799,000 after acquiring an additional 79,912 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

