Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Up 1%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) shot up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.76 and last traded at $36.16. 11,114,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 39,975,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.08. The company has a market cap of $282.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 8.2% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in Bank of America by 354.5% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 119,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 93,375 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 228.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.