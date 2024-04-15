Bank of America Raises Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target to $162.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $156.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WAB. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

Shares of NYSE WAB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.85. 296,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $91.89 and a one year high of $151.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.31 and its 200 day moving average is $125.64.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $374,747.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,284.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 2,668 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $374,747.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,284.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 40,219 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $5,655,595.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,298,931.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,964 shares of company stock valued at $8,924,584. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,915,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 28,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 145,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

