Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

BKSC stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $66.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 19.55%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina

About Bank of South Carolina

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 14.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 69.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

