Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
BKSC stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $66.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.57.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 19.55%.
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
