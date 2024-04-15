Barclays Raises Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $38.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $38.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.57. Williams Companies has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $39.76. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

