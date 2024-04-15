Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Short Interest Down 19.6% in March

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Barings Participation Investors Stock Performance

NYSE MPV traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $15.50. 23,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,128. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85. Barings Participation Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Participation Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barings Participation Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Barings Participation Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barings Participation Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barings Participation Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000.

About Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

