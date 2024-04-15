Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 1,973 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in American Electric Power by 14.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,451 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,073,000 after buying an additional 2,161,083 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 26,257.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,966,000 after buying an additional 1,893,718 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $82.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $94.73.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

