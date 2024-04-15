Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 22,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 360,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 22,327 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $49.07 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

