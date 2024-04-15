Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Markel Group were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Markel Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,979,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Markel Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,296,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,046,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,432.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,272.43 and a 1 year high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,482.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,445.90.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

