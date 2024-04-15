Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $1.04 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,576 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY opened at $48.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $70.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

