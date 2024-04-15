Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $881,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 132.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,847 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU opened at $44.61 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.67.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.