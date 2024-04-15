Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $679,000 in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 46,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OBDC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OBDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley downgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.91. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 50.14% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

