Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Lowers Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 892.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $285.49 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.57 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.77.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.26.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.77, for a total value of $4,046,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,791,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,442,851.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.77, for a total value of $4,046,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,791,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,442,851.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 907,375 shares of company stock worth $262,519,346. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

