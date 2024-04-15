Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $246.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $101.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.12. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

