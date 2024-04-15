Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 404 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Crown Castle by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.4 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $97.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.16 and its 200-day moving average is $105.19. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $134.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.92%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

