Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $3,118,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 67,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 31,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN opened at $69.07 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AZN. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

