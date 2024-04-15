Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 274 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.28.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $399.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.39. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

