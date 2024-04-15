B&D White Capital Company LLC Buys 264 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 6.8% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. B&D White Capital Company LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $21,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

QQQM stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.76. 1,256,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,684. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $127.47 and a one year high of $184.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

