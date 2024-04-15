B&D White Capital Company LLC Buys 7,871 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF makes up 0.9% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.44. 166,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,246. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $65.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

