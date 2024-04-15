B&D White Capital Company LLC Cuts Position in Avantis US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

B&D White Capital Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avantis US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Avantis US Equity ETF makes up 11.6% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Avantis US Equity ETF were worth $37,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,214,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis US Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis US Equity ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis US Equity ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 127,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis US Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,186,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,944,000 after acquiring an additional 101,673 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis US Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVUS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.65. The stock had a trading volume of 95,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,820. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis US Equity ETF has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $89.65.

Avantis US Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

